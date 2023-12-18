Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.12% and a negative net margin of 59.25%. The business had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 15,529,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 3,133,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 378,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.