Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of PIRS stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.12% and a negative net margin of 59.25%. The business had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
