Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 69 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.35 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $281.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

