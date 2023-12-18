Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Trimmed by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

PM opened at $94.46 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day moving average of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

