Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $26.63 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

