Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) & Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) and Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and Osage Exploration and Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 11.02% 12.03% 7.95% Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of Permian Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Permian Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.25, indicating that its share price is 325% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osage Exploration and Development has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Permian Resources and Osage Exploration and Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 2 12 0 2.86 Osage Exploration and Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Permian Resources currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.12%. Given Permian Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Osage Exploration and Development.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Permian Resources and Osage Exploration and Development’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $2.76 billion 3.73 $515.04 million $0.91 14.64 Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Osage Exploration and Development.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Osage Exploration and Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Osage Exploration and Development

Osage Exploration & Development, Inc. is an exploration and production company, which interests in oil and gas wells and prospects. It is focused on the Horizontal Mississippian and Woodford plays in Oklahoma. The company was founded on February 24, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

