Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $126.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $107.00.

PAYX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.40.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $126.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.03. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

