Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Paychex by 29.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,283,000 after purchasing an additional 328,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,619,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,507,000 after buying an additional 297,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Paychex by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after buying an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $126.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.13 and a 200 day moving average of $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

