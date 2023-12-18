Parisi Gray Wealth Management Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $165.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $165.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $477.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

