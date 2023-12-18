Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of OXLCL stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile
