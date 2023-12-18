Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OXLCL stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16.

Get Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.