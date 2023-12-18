OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get OneMain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMF

OneMain Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OMF opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41. OneMain has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $48.86.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in OneMain by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.