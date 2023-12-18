On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

On the Beach Group stock opened at GBX 167.60 ($2.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £279.32 million, a PE ratio of 2,793.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.74. On the Beach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 81.24 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.19 ($2.41).

Insider Transactions at On the Beach Group

In other news, insider Shaun Morton purchased 36,450 shares of On the Beach Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £51,759 ($64,974.89). Company insiders own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

