Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $4.65 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of META opened at $334.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $342.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

