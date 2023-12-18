NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 121,426 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,819,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,963 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,216,982 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $488.90 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $460.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.