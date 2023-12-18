NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Maple Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,723 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.9% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $488.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $460.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,216,982. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

