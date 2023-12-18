Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUVL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $4,649,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,852,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,946,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,845 shares of company stock worth $5,943,153 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. Nuvalent has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $80.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

