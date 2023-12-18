Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCLH) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NCLH. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.04.

NCLH stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 2.52.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

