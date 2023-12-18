Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $450.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $461.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.00. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $547.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

