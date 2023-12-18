Northland Securities Boosts FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target to $1.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $0.65 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTC Solar

FTC Solar Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $117.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.59. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 69.57% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 213,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $100,124.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 554,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,684.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 213,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $100,124.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 554,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cathy Behnen bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,034.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 361,540 shares of company stock worth $182,888. 29.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 2,044.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 97,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 96.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 53,873 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.