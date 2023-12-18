Niobium Coin (NBC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $62.85 Million

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $62.85 million and approximately $1,993.76 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 49.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,827,667 coins. Niobium Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@niobiumcoins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.org. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @niobiumcoins.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ShahramCoin (SHC) is a cryptocurrency . ShahramCoin has a current supply of 102,289,706.27784455 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ShahramCoin is 1.00028203 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niobiumcoin.org.”

