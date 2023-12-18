Needham & Company LLC Boosts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $105.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSGP. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.27.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $87.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average is $81.98.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 55.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,284,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,298,000 after buying an additional 1,536,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $101,893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $94,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.