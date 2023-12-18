National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,979 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $40,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $271.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.88 and a twelve month high of $279.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,827 shares of company stock worth $1,194,610 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

