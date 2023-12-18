National Bank of Canada FI Has $39.89 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,017 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of KLA worth $39,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $585.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $590.15. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $516.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.06.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

