National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 174,473 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,505,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,473 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $218,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PG opened at $143.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.36.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

