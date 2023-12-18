Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $28.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NSSC opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.45. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $41.25.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 146,027 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 46,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 34.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 284.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 80,107 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

