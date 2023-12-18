M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 278 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $197.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $200.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

