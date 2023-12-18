M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $124,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

