Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $149.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.66. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

