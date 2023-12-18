Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MONY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 300 ($3.77) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 290 ($3.64) price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 288.75 ($3.62).

LON MONY opened at GBX 265.60 ($3.33) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,897.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 268.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 260.43. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 182.70 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 288.80 ($3.63).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

