Modiv Industrial, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Modiv Industrial has a payout ratio of 348.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

MDV stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. Modiv Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $113.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of -0.35.

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.17). Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Modiv Industrial will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Modiv Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Modiv Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

