MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 4,027 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.10.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Cfra lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

