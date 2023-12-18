MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 122 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $152.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.08 and a 200-day moving average of $158.51. The company has a market cap of $411.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

