Mizuho Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $450.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $393.69.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $370.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.08. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in Microsoft by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 3,221 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 55,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 288,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,475,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

