Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MU. Bank of America upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Micron Technology stock opened at $81.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $82.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $492,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,027,656.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $492,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,027,656.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,140,303 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

