MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $97.39 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $124.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 10.86%.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In other news, CEO David Colo acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,536,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Colo purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,681.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,177,000 after purchasing an additional 32,598 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

