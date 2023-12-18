Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRU. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Metro from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Metro Price Performance

MRU stock opened at C$65.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$70.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Metro has a 1 year low of C$65.43 and a 1 year high of C$78.88.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.01 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Metro will post 4.0655941 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

