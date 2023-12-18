Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $46,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 490,285 shares of company stock worth $160,858,373. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $334.92 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $860.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.