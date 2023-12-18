Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s 9th Largest Position

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $29,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $9,392,538.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 490,285 shares of company stock worth $160,858,373. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $334.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.95 and its 200 day moving average is $305.24. The stock has a market cap of $860.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

