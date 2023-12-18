MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

MLNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.73 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. MeridianLink’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MeridianLink

In other MeridianLink news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 16,789 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $310,764.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 429,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,413.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 11,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $247,804.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,110.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 16,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $310,764.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 429,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,413.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLNK. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Stories

