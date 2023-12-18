Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9,401.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

