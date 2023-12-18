MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

About MediciNova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 98,059.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,896,000 after buying an additional 18,631,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MediciNova by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MediciNova by 11.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MediciNova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

