MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of MNOV stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
