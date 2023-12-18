Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 228 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 35,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 399,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NEE stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

