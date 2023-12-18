Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.1% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 64,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $152.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

