Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $69.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

