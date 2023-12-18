Mantle Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36.54 Million (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Mantle has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Mantle has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $36.54 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mantle token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001360 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mantle alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00015589 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,130,673,946.0131407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.55490144 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $30,508,411.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mantle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mantle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.