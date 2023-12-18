Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $13.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGNI. TheStreet cut Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Magnite stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.22. Magnite has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.30 million. Analysts predict that Magnite will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 59.1% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 35.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

