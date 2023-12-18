MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 50 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.3% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $354.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $354.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

