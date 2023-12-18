LVW Advisors LLC Sells 432 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in SAP by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,845,000 after buying an additional 154,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SAP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 33.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,245,000 after purchasing an additional 612,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.57.

NYSE:SAP opened at $153.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.60. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $101.78 and a 1-year high of $160.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

