LVW Advisors LLC Sells 264 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 136.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 88.5% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,739,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.77.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $230.81 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.09 and its 200 day moving average is $199.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

