LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,736 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTI opened at $29.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

