LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,708 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

DE opened at $386.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $111.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.